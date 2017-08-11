Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court rejects Russian opposition activist’s appeal against ruling on tycoon’s lawsuit

Society & Culture
August 11, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alexey Navalny's defense attorneys will file an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. On Friday, the Moscow City Court has rejected an appeal filed by Russian blogger and opposition activist Alexey Navalny against the decision of Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court, which earlier upheld the defamation lawsuit filed by business magnate Alisher Usmanov.

Read also

Russian court rejects Navalny’s motions against billionaire Usmanov’s lawsuit

Usmanov denies Navalny’s charges in video message posted on YouTube

Russian billionaire Usmanov files lawsuit against opposition activist Navalny

Court gives full text of judgement on Usmanov’s claim against Navalny to both sides

After the Moscow City Court announced its decision, the ruling on Usmanov’s lawsuit against Navalny has entered into force, which means that in ten days’ time, Navalny will have to delete incorrect information concerning the plaintiff from three websites, as well as from his YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Navalny’s attorney Ivan Zhdanov has announced that the defense attorneys would file an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"We will insist that the court’s decision be overturned as groundless and unlawful. First, we will turn to the Moscow City Court’s presidium and the Supreme Court, and after that, to the ECHR," Zhdanov said.

 

Defamation lawsuit

 

Usmanov took Navalny to court after the activist’s Anti-Corruption Foundation had claimed on its website that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s university mate Ilya Yeliseyev and the affiliated Sotsgosproekt fund received land and a mansion from Usmanov as a gift. The property’s estimated value is five billion rubles ($88.4 mln).

Usmanov insisted Navalny acknowledge that these claims were a misrepresentation but did not seek any financial compensation.

In late May, Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court upheld Usmanov’s lawsuit saying that the "the disputed information is damaging for his honor and dignity" and ruling that the information should be deleted from the internet.

Usmanov is considered to be one of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen. He is the largest stakeholder of the USM Holdings, which controls Russia’s largest producer of iron products Metalloinvest, as well as the Megafon mobile phone operator and the Mail.ru Internet company. He also owns the Kommersant publishing house and has a 30% stake in Britain’s Arsenal football club.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
12
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
8
Stunning photos of partial lunar eclipse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
2
NATO comments on North Korea’s possible attack on US Pacific base
3
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
Russian jets scrambled four times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
6
Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s West
7
Russia not importing table eggs from EU — watchdog
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама