Man in Urals changes name to Lucifer

Society & Culture
August 11, 12:51 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

In 2014, a family from the Russian city of Perm named their son Lucifer, and parents from the Sverdlovsk Region influenced by the popular Game of Thrones TV series named their son Theon

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, August 11. /TASS/. A man in the Sverdlovsk Region, Russia’s Urals, has got his name changed to Lucifer, the head of the regional civil registration office, Larisa Nikonova, told TASS on Friday.

"We’ve got the second Lucifer in the region," Nikonova said. "In all, 1,043 people changed their names in the past six months."

She added that parents in the Sverdlovsk Region continued giving unusual names to their newborns, such as Apollo, Samson, Orchid, Madonna, Ophelia, Kassandra and Veles (a pagan Russian god).

In 2014, a family from the Russian city of Perm named their son Lucifer. A year later parents from the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals influenced by the popular Game of Thrones TV series named their son Theon, while some man changed his name to Jack Daniels.

