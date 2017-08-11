This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea

Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games

Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games August 10, 18:02

- AUGUST 8, 2017: A graffiti image of Amur leopard painted by a V-ROX festival participant, South African street artist Sonny as part of his To the Bones art project to raise funds and awareness of endangered wildlife species. © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Maasai men converse under a tree after they cast their ballots in Eseki, 140 kms south of Nairobi, Kenya, August 8 © AP Photo/Jerome Delay

A missile of an anti-aircraft defense mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition, part of the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 5 © REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman is beamed by light at an art installation titled "Infinity Room" displayed during The Future of Today Exhibition at Today Art Museum in Beijing, China, August 9 © AP Photo/Andy Wong

A woman wearing a dress rides a bike during a Lady on Bicycle parade in Moscow's Sokolniki Park, Russia, August 6 © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Dancers perform at St Margaret's Loch in their spoof Swan Lake costumes in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 10 © Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The fourth stage of the Russian motocross championship on motorcycles with carriages in the village of Tavricheskoye, Russia, August 6 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

Russian tank T-72 open fire during a competition 'Safe route' as a part of Army Games 2017 outside the town of Tyumen, Russia, August 6 © EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The rising moon seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain, August 7 © REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An exhibition of military equipment marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of the Battle for Leningrad, in Palace Square, Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 8 © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

A mass rally against the United Nations' latest round of sanctions, in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 9 © KCNA/REUTERS

A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track in London Stadium, Britain, August 5 © REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, August 8 © AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Luis Sergio Melo Jr. and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev seen after an award ceremony at the Plotforma S-70 international professional combat sambo tournament of League S-70, Sochi, Russia, August 9 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

