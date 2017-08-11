Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea

Society & Culture
August 11, 19:09 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_959995.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_959995.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_959995.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_959995.sliderLength-1}}
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Luis Sergio Melo Jr. and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev seen after an award ceremony at the Plotforma S-70 international professional combat sambo tournament of League S-70, Sochi, Russia, August 9
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Luis Sergio Melo Jr. and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev seen after an award ceremony at the Plotforma S-70 international professional combat sambo tournament of League S-70, Sochi, Russia, August 9
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Luis Sergio Melo Jr. and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev seen after an award ceremony at the Plotforma S-70 international professional combat sambo tournament of League S-70, Sochi, Russia, August 9
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa celebrates winning gold at Men's Long Jump Final, World Athletics Championships, London, Britain, August 5
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa celebrates winning gold at Men's Long Jump Final, World Athletics Championships, London, Britain, August 5
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa celebrates winning gold at Men's Long Jump Final, World Athletics Championships, London, Britain, August 5
© REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, August 8
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, August 8
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, August 8
© AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track in London Stadium, Britain, August 5
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track in London Stadium, Britain, August 5
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track in London Stadium, Britain, August 5
© REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A mass rally against the United Nations' latest round of sanctions, in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 9
A mass rally against the United Nations' latest round of sanctions, in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 9
A mass rally against the United Nations' latest round of sanctions, in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 9
© KCNA/REUTERS
An exhibition of military equipment marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of the Battle for Leningrad, in Palace Square, Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 8
An exhibition of military equipment marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of the Battle for Leningrad, in Palace Square, Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 8
An exhibition of military equipment marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of the Battle for Leningrad, in Palace Square, Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 8
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
The rising moon seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain, August 7
The rising moon seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain, August 7
The rising moon seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain, August 7
© REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Russian tank T-72 open fire during a competition 'Safe route' as a part of Army Games 2017 outside the town of Tyumen, Russia, August 6
Russian tank T-72 open fire during a competition 'Safe route' as a part of Army Games 2017 outside the town of Tyumen, Russia, August 6
Russian tank T-72 open fire during a competition 'Safe route' as a part of Army Games 2017 outside the town of Tyumen, Russia, August 6
© EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
The fourth stage of the Russian motocross championship on motorcycles with carriages in the village of Tavricheskoye, Russia, August 6
The fourth stage of the Russian motocross championship on motorcycles with carriages in the village of Tavricheskoye, Russia, August 6
The fourth stage of the Russian motocross championship on motorcycles with carriages in the village of Tavricheskoye, Russia, August 6
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Dancers perform at St Margaret's Loch in their spoof Swan Lake costumes in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 10
Dancers perform at St Margaret's Loch in their spoof Swan Lake costumes in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 10
Dancers perform at St Margaret's Loch in their spoof Swan Lake costumes in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 10
© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
A woman wearing a dress rides a bike during a Lady on Bicycle parade in Moscow's Sokolniki Park, Russia, August 6
A woman wearing a dress rides a bike during a Lady on Bicycle parade in Moscow's Sokolniki Park, Russia, August 6
A woman wearing a dress rides a bike during a Lady on Bicycle parade in Moscow's Sokolniki Park, Russia, August 6
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A woman is beamed by light at an art installation titled "Infinity Room" displayed during The Future of Today Exhibition at Today Art Museum in Beijing, China, August 9
A woman is beamed by light at an art installation titled "Infinity Room" displayed during The Future of Today Exhibition at Today Art Museum in Beijing, China, August 9
A woman is beamed by light at an art installation titled "Infinity Room" displayed during The Future of Today Exhibition at Today Art Museum in Beijing, China, August 9
© AP Photo/Andy Wong
A missile of an anti-aircraft defense mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition, part of the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 5
A missile of an anti-aircraft defense mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition, part of the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 5
A missile of an anti-aircraft defense mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition, part of the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 5
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Maasai men converse under a tree after they cast their ballots in Eseki, 140 kms south of Nairobi, Kenya, August 8
Maasai men converse under a tree after they cast their ballots in Eseki, 140 kms south of Nairobi, Kenya, August 8
Maasai men converse under a tree after they cast their ballots in Eseki, 140 kms south of Nairobi, Kenya, August 8
© AP Photo/Jerome Delay
- AUGUST 8, 2017: A graffiti image of Amur leopard painted by a V-ROX festival participant, South African street artist Sonny as part of his To the Bones art project to raise funds and awareness of endangered wildlife species.
- AUGUST 8, 2017: A graffiti image of Amur leopard painted by a V-ROX festival participant, South African street artist Sonny as part of his To the Bones art project to raise funds and awareness of endangered wildlife species.
- AUGUST 8, 2017: A graffiti image of Amur leopard painted by a V-ROX festival participant, South African street artist Sonny as part of his To the Bones art project to raise funds and awareness of endangered wildlife species.
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Editors choice
Iran's tank crew seen ahead of a relay race during the Tank Biathlon semifinal event as part of the 2017 International Army Games, at Alabino shooting range
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games August 10, 18:02
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol August 09, 18:44
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters August 09, 15:35
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb August 09, 10:41
Participants of the first Soviet expedition to Mount Everest, 1982
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest August 08, 15:26
People admire the full moon as it rises over the cape Sounio, 65 km south of Athens, Greece
Stunning photos of partial lunar eclipse August 08, 13:28
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_959995'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_959995'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Luis Sergio Melo Jr. and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev seen after an award ceremony at the Plotforma S-70 international professional combat sambo tournament of League S-70, Sochi, Russia, August 9
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa celebrates winning gold at Men's Long Jump Final, World Athletics Championships, London, Britain, August 5
© REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, August 8
© AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track in London Stadium, Britain, August 5
© REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A mass rally against the United Nations' latest round of sanctions, in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 9
© KCNA/REUTERS
An exhibition of military equipment marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of the Battle for Leningrad, in Palace Square, Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 8
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
The rising moon seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain, August 7
© REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Russian tank T-72 open fire during a competition 'Safe route' as a part of Army Games 2017 outside the town of Tyumen, Russia, August 6
© EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
The fourth stage of the Russian motocross championship on motorcycles with carriages in the village of Tavricheskoye, Russia, August 6
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Dancers perform at St Margaret's Loch in their spoof Swan Lake costumes in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 10
© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
A woman wearing a dress rides a bike during a Lady on Bicycle parade in Moscow's Sokolniki Park, Russia, August 6
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A woman is beamed by light at an art installation titled "Infinity Room" displayed during The Future of Today Exhibition at Today Art Museum in Beijing, China, August 9
© AP Photo/Andy Wong
A missile of an anti-aircraft defense mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition, part of the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 5
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Maasai men converse under a tree after they cast their ballots in Eseki, 140 kms south of Nairobi, Kenya, August 8
© AP Photo/Jerome Delay
- AUGUST 8, 2017: A graffiti image of Amur leopard painted by a V-ROX festival participant, South African street artist Sonny as part of his To the Bones art project to raise funds and awareness of endangered wildlife species.
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

World Athletics Championships in London, Army Games 2017 in Russia, a mass rally against the United Nations' sanctions in North Korea and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
12
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
2
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
3
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
4
NATO comments on North Korea’s possible attack on US Pacific base
5
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
6
Russia's top diplomat shares his view on 'controlled chaos' theory
7
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама