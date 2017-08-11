Rescuers evacuate injured climber from North Caucasus mountain

Russia, China tie in Sea Cup competition at Army Games-2017Military & Defense August 11, 8:33
NALCHIK, August 11. /TASS/. A woman, got injured in the North Caucasus mountains, is delivered to Kabardino-Balkaria’s capital Nalchik by a helicopter of the Russian emergencies ministry, press service of the local emergency service said on Friday.
"The emergencies ministry’s helicopter landed at the airport in Nalchik," the press service’s head Kantemir Berov said. "It took a woman, born in 1996, who has an injured leg, from a mountain in the Ukyu Bezengi gorge (height 3,400m). She was given to the emergency medical service."
The incident happened on August 10. On that day, a Mil Mi-8 took off to evacuate the climber, but could not land due to the low fog in the area.