Russia may switch to electric cars in coming decade — minister

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. A gradual transition to electric cars may take place in Russia within the next ten years, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday night.
"The gradual transition will be carried out within the coming decade. A pilot project is currently under way in Moscow. Once it is complete, we will take measures to promote this 'transport of the future' in other cities," he said.
The minister added that the transition to electric cars requires improvements in infrastructure and measures to encourage drivers to switch to such vehicles, including through cancellation of the transport tax.
"This is a natural process that requires some support, maybe through tax breaks. This includes the transport tax, which is within the competence of Russian regional administrations," he said.
The Izvestia newspaper earlier reported that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev tasked ministers with developing measures to support electric cars in Russia.
In order to develop electric transport, Russia has been implementing a mechanism of state support since the beginning of 2017 which sets out subsidies for city electric vehicle producers - trolley buses, tramways and electric buses. The draft Russian Car Industry Development Strategy until 2025 determines electric and unmanned vehicles, as well as connected cars, as the industry’s main development trends.