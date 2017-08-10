Russian stage director awarded with Europe Prize New Theatrical Realities

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian stage director Kirill Serebrennikov has been awarded with the Europe Prize New Theatrical Realities, a source in the press service of Moscow’s Gogol Center theater, headed by Serebrennikov, told TASS on Thursday. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in the Italian capital of Rome on December 12-17.

According to the source, the Europe Theatre Prize, initiated by the European Commission in 1986, is one of the most prestigious European theater awards. In 2017, the 16th award ceremony is going to take place.

"An additional award, the Europe Prize New Theatrical Realities, was established in 1990," she added. "This award is given to the theater stars who are currently at the peak of their fame," the press service source noted. She also said that previously, this prize had been awarded to many theater legends - from Peter Brook to Harold Pinter.

For many years, both prizes were awarded in the Sicilian city of Taormina. However, since the late 2000s, the award ceremonies have been taking place in various cities across Europe. In 2017, Rome will host the award ceremony on December 12-17. On this occasion, a festival will also be held that will include the award winners’ works. Each day will be dedicated to one of the award winners.

Before Serebrennikov, only three Russians were awarded with these prizes. In 2000, theater director Lev Dodin received the Europe Theatre Prize, while the Europe Prize New Theatrical Realities was awarded to theater director Anatoly Vasiliev (1990) and stage director Andrey Moguchiy (2010).

In 2017, the Europe Theatre Prize has been given to Isabelle Huppert and Jeremy Irons.