Dozen dummy police cars stolen in Moscow region

Russian stage director awarded with Europe Prize New Theatrical RealitiesSociety & Culture August 10, 18:54
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 10, 18:02
German politician slams Trump’s North Korea rhetoric as dangerousWorld August 10, 17:48
Angolan satellite designed in Russia ready for last stage of trialsScience & Space August 10, 17:15
Poll: Most Americans want Russia's alleged meddling in US elections to be investigatedSociety & Culture August 10, 16:52
Russia, Azerbaijan share first place in Sea Cup competition at 2017 Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 10, 16:41
Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s WestMilitary & Defense August 10, 16:22
Ukraine’s ex-UN ambassador to be questioned in court in Yanukovich caseWorld August 10, 16:04
Specialists ready to push stranded whale out to sea if it fails to refloat on high tideSociety & Culture August 10, 16:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Moscow region’s ministry for transport and road infrastructure has to order additional dummy police patrol cars after a dozen of more than 100 decoy cars used as a deterrent to speeding have been stolen, region’s transport minister Igor Treskov told RIAMO news agency on Thursday.
"They keep stealing decoy police cars. More than ten have been stolen. We are installing them anew, ordering new dummies," he said.
Road services install dummy patrol cars at most dangerous for drivers road sections, Treskov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily earlier. Nobody has been killed at these sections as the drivers hit the brakes before they realize that road police patrol is a fake. That is why the ministry is planning to plant more such decoy police cars on roads of the Moscow region.
Thieves may face up to two years in prison for stealing dummy police cars under Part 1 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code ("secret larceny of other people’s property"). Similar incidents also happen in other Russian regions. In the latest incident, a man is charged under this article for an attempt to steal a dummy police patrol car on a highway in the Vladimir Region, northeast of the Moscow region, last week.