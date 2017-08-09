Back to Main page
Shopping mall fire in central Moscow extinguished

Society & Culture
August 09, 17:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

No one was injured

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The huge fire in a shopping mall in Moscow’s Taganskaya Square has been extinguished, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in Moscow informed TASS.

Read also

Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters

"The fire was localized at 15:46 Moscow Time and extinguished at 15:53 Moscow Time," the press service said. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, a fire occurred in the Atom shopping mall in the attic of a two-story building. The building accommodates a shopping mall, a cafe, a betting office and several mobile phone shops. Traffic flow in the area has been restricted because of the fire.

A total of 120 people were evacuated from the building before firefighters arrived at the scene.

