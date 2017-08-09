Shopping mall fire in central Moscow extinguished

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The huge fire in a shopping mall in Moscow’s Taganskaya Square has been extinguished, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in Moscow informed TASS.

"The fire was localized at 15:46 Moscow Time and extinguished at 15:53 Moscow Time," the press service said. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, a fire occurred in the Atom shopping mall in the attic of a two-story building. The building accommodates a shopping mall, a cafe, a betting office and several mobile phone shops. Traffic flow in the area has been restricted because of the fire.

A total of 120 people were evacuated from the building before firefighters arrived at the scene.