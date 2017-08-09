Shopping mall fire in central Moscow extinguished

China earthquake leaves 263 injuredWorld August 09, 17:26
Russian director seeks to submit his controversial movie Matilda for Academy AwardSociety & Culture August 09, 17:22
Over 1,000 volunteers to be vaccinated against Ebola in GuineaSociety & Culture August 09, 16:59
Turkey may take measures against Russia’s restrictions on tomato importsBusiness & Economy August 09, 16:43
Russian rotocraft maker to test light multirole helicopter in IranMilitary & Defense August 09, 16:29
Russia ready to help China deal with earthquake aftermathWorld August 09, 16:25
Trump says US nuclear arsenal is more powerful than everWorld August 09, 16:21
Poland claims to have found signs of explosion on crashed Tu-154M jet’s wingWorld August 09, 16:08
Russian airports may be equipped with first self-driving vehicles within 10 yearsBusiness & Economy August 09, 15:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The huge fire in a shopping mall in Moscow’s Taganskaya Square has been extinguished, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in Moscow informed TASS.
"The fire was localized at 15:46 Moscow Time and extinguished at 15:53 Moscow Time," the press service said. No one was injured.
On Wednesday, a fire occurred in the Atom shopping mall in the attic of a two-story building. The building accommodates a shopping mall, a cafe, a betting office and several mobile phone shops. Traffic flow in the area has been restricted because of the fire.
A total of 120 people were evacuated from the building before firefighters arrived at the scene.