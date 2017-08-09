Back to Main page
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters

August 09, 15:35 UTC+3

The fire occurred in the shopping mall in Taganskaya Square

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The fire in the shopping mall in Moscow’s Taganskaya Square has spread to an area of 1,500 square meters, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in Moscow informed TASS.

"The fire has engulfed 1,500 square meters. The mobile laboratory of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in Moscow is monitoring the air in the area where the fire is raging," the ministry reported.

Currently, the Emergencies Ministry’s helicopters are ready to extinguish the fire. "Two Kamov Ka-32 helicopters of the Moscow Aviation Center are ready [to extinguish the fire]," the press service said.

On Wednesday, a fire occurred in the Atom shopping mall in the attic of a two-story building. The building accommodates a shopping mall, a caf·, a betting office and several mobile phone shops. Traffic flow in the area has been restricted because of the fire.

