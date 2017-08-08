Iran expresses condolences due to death of TASS correspondent Konstantin Kazeyev

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed condolences on Tuesday due to the death of TASS correspondent in Teheran Konstantin Kazeev, the IRNA news agency quoted Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Bahram Qasemi, who spoke at a briefing in the Iranian capital. He also expressed his condolences to Konstantin Kazeyev’s family and his colleagues.

One of the leading international TASS reporters and the head of the representative office in Teheran, Konstantin Kazeyev died on August 4, a few days before his 53th birthday.

A graduate of the Institute for Asian and African Countries at the Moscow State University, Konstantin devoted his whole life to the East. He served as a peacekeeping soldier in Afghanistan, had long-term work trips as a TASS reporter to Morocco and Iran.

A high-profile expert in Iran’s history, culture and politics, Konstantin went to this country four times, and work in this country has never been easy. He covered the most important news in the region with self-devotion and brightness and worked at international conferences for Iran and the Middle East.