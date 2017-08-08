Back to Main page
Russia sends 32 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Society & Culture
August 08, 15:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Floods killed more than 150 people

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations dispatches humanitarian aid for the population of Sri Lanka affected by strong floods, the ministry press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"In accordance with a request from the government of the Republic of Sri Lanka and an instruction from the Russian government, an Ilyushin-76 aircraft of the Russian emergencies ministry will shortly fly from Moscow to Colombo to deliver 32 tons of humanitarian aid to the population of Sri Lanka hit by floods," it said.

The cargo includes portable mobile power plants, tents and sets of tableware, the press service said, adding that the plane has already been loaded.

According to local authorities, more than 150 people were killed as a result of floods, and more than 3,000 people had to flee their homes.

Russian Minister for Emergency Situations Vladimir Puchkov sent a telegram to his Sri Lankan counterpart, expressing condolences and a bid to render assistance in dealing with the aftermath of severe floods caused by a tropical cyclone.

The ministry already helped Sri Lanka in 2004 after a devastating tsunami. Russian rescuers were dispatched to Sri Lanka and medical assistance was provided to hundreds of affected people by medics from the airmobile hospital of the ministry’s Tsentrospas airmobile rescue unit.

