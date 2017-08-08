Back to Main page
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest

Society & Culture
August 08, 15:26 UTC+3

TASS recalls the unique ascent of athletes from the USSR to the highest peak of the planet on the International Alpinism Day

Participants of the first Soviet expedition to Mount Everest, 1982
© Yuri Rodionov/TASS
Members of the future expedition in the Himalayas: Valery Khomutov (Moscow), trainer and supervisor Eduard Myslovsky (Moscow), Alexei Moskaltsov (Kiev), Huto Khergiani (Georgia) training at Pamir mountains, 1981
© Valentin Bozhukov/TASS
Soviet climbers' base camp in Nepal, 1982
© Yuri Rodionov/TASS
Soviet climbers having breakfast at the base camp in Nepal, 1982
© Yuri Rodionov/TASS
Soviet climbers crossing the Khumbu Glacier, 1982
© Valery Khomutov/TASS
Soviet climbers crossing the Khumbu Glacier, 1982
© Yuri Rodionov/TASS
Soviet climber Valery Khomutov planting three flags, the flag of the Soviet Union, the United Nations flag and the Nepalese flag, on the summit of Mount Everest
© Vladimir Puchkov/TASS
Mikhail Turkevich (front), one of the first four men to climb Mount Everest during the first Soviet expedition, 1982
© Yuri Rodionov/TASS
Meeting the first Soviet conquerors of Everest, Vladimir Balyberdin (right) 1982
© Yuri Rodionov/TASS
Participants in the first Soviet expedition to Mount Everest pose for a group photograph, 1982
© Yuri Rodionov/TASS
August 8th is the International Alpinism Day. On August 8, 1786 Mont Blanc was climbed for the first time.

TASS recalls the unique ascent of athletes from the USSR to the highest peak of the planet, Mount Everest. On May 4, 1982 the first acknowledged Soviet expedition climbed a new route on Mount Everest. Eleven climbers reached the summit, and the route was recognized as technically the hardest route ever climbed on Everest. Eduard Myslovsky and Vladimir Balyberdin became the first Russians to reach the summit. See the unique images of this conquest.

Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
