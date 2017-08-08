Soviet conquest of Mount Everest

Soviet conquest of Mount EverestSociety & Culture August 08, 15:26
August 8th is the International Alpinism Day. On August 8, 1786 Mont Blanc was climbed for the first time.
TASS recalls the unique ascent of athletes from the USSR to the highest peak of the planet, Mount Everest. On May 4, 1982 the first acknowledged Soviet expedition climbed a new route on Mount Everest. Eleven climbers reached the summit, and the route was recognized as technically the hardest route ever climbed on Everest. Eduard Myslovsky and Vladimir Balyberdin became the first Russians to reach the summit. See the unique images of this conquest.