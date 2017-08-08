Soviet conquest of Mount Everest

Mikhail Turkevich (front), one of the first four men to climb Mount Everest during the first Soviet expedition, 1982 © Yuri Rodionov/TASS

Soviet climber Valery Khomutov planting three flags, the flag of the Soviet Union, the United Nations flag and the Nepalese flag, on the summit of Mount Everest © Vladimir Puchkov/TASS

Members of the future expedition in the Himalayas: Valery Khomutov (Moscow), trainer and supervisor Eduard Myslovsky (Moscow), Alexei Moskaltsov (Kiev), Huto Khergiani (Georgia) training at Pamir mountains, 1981 © Valentin Bozhukov/TASS

August 8th is the International Alpinism Day. On August 8, 1786 Mont Blanc was climbed for the first time.

TASS recalls the unique ascent of athletes from the USSR to the highest peak of the planet, Mount Everest. On May 4, 1982 the first acknowledged Soviet expedition climbed a new route on Mount Everest. Eleven climbers reached the summit, and the route was recognized as technically the hardest route ever climbed on Everest. Eduard Myslovsky and Vladimir Balyberdin became the first Russians to reach the summit. See the unique images of this conquest.