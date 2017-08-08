Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. A smiling image of Vladimir Putin with a Russian flag on the background was projected on the facade of the Trump SoHo New York hotel, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

'HAPPY TO HELP, BRO': Putin's image was projected on a Trump hotel in New York https://t.co/LXWRZjYowr pic.twitter.com/khacnoncU6 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) 8 August 2017

The image showed the Russian president giving a thumbs-up. A writing reading "Happy to help, bro" was also projected on the hotel. The news website did not provide information as to who could have organized the display.

According to Business Insider, during the display, a group of people "wearing military-like uniforms appeared to be standing at attention in front of the hotel. One of them was holding a Russian flag."

The US media and members of the political elite have been accusing Russia of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, which was won by Donald Trump. Russia has been rejecting these accusations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that they were "completely groundless."

Apart from political controversies, Russia’s alleged election interference has become a popular topic for the US comedy shows.