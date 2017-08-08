Back to Main page
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York

Society & Culture
August 08, 12:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Вuring the display, a group of people "wearing military-like uniforms appeared to be standing in front of the hotel, according to Business Insider

Trump Soho hotel in New York

Trump Soho hotel in New York

© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. A smiling image of Vladimir Putin with a Russian flag on the background was projected on the facade of the Trump SoHo New York hotel, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

The image showed the Russian president giving a thumbs-up. A writing reading "Happy to help, bro" was also projected on the hotel. The news website did not provide information as to who could have organized the display.

Read also

Russian satellite takes picture of Putin’s portrait on Italian field

According to Business Insider, during the display, a group of people "wearing military-like uniforms appeared to be standing at attention in front of the hotel. One of them was holding a Russian flag."

The US media and members of the political elite have been accusing Russia of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, which was won by Donald Trump. Russia has been rejecting these accusations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that they were "completely groundless."

Apart from political controversies, Russia’s alleged election interference has become a popular topic for the US comedy shows.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
