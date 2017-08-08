Wildfire extinguished in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, August 8. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished a big wildfire near Crimea’s resort town of Sudak, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch said in a statement.

"As of 08:30 on August 8, the wildfire affecting the Gromovka Distrcit of the Sudak town has been fully extinguished," the statement reads.

The wildfire broke out on Saturday, scorching 50 hectares of land, and was only contained by Monday morning.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading towards the nearest populated locality, the press service pointed out.

"Four firefighting units were involved in the activities aimed at protecting local settlements and extinguishing the wildfire," the statement adds.