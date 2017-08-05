Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian environment minister says US withdrawal from Paris Agreement terrible mistake

Society & Culture
August 05, 18:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Friday, the United States notified the United Nations that it was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. The withdrawal process is expected to take over two years

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Washington’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement is a terrible mistake, Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Sergei Donskoi wrote on Facebook.

"This a terrible mistake! Donald Trump has actually aborted the Paris Agreement by withdrawing from it, as the US is a major player," he wrote. "But from a historical viewpoint, nothing unexpected happened as he did exactly what the US had done in connection with the first international document aimed at fighting the climate change, which was the Kyoto Protocol," Donskoi said.

On Friday, the United States notified the United Nations that it was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. The withdrawal process is expected to take over two years.

Paris Climate Agreement

The Paris Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015, at the COP-21 UN Climate Change Conference held in the capital of France. The 195 forum participants agreed to avert a rise in the average global air temperature by more than 2 degrees Celsius by the year 2100 compared to the preindustrial era. Scientists believe higher temperatures may bring about irreversible consequences for the environment.

On April 22, 2016, as many as 175 countries, including Russia, Germany, India, China and the United States, signed the agreement at a summit held at the United Nations headquarters.

As of August 4, as many as 158 countries, including China, have ratified the document.

According to the agreement, by 2025, the US was to reduce gas emissions by 26-28% in comparison with the levels seen ten years ago.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacation
2
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
3
Russian deputy PM heads to Iran to discuss military cooperation
4
Defense chief says Turkey ironing out fiscal issues regarding Russian S-400 systems
5
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
6
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
7
EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама