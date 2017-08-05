Communication established with one of miners trapped in flooded Mir mine in Yakutia

Communication established with one of miners trapped in flooded Mir mine in YakutiaSociety & Culture August 05, 9:23
Moscow regards new EU sanctions as far-fetchedRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 20:36
Russian, US experts suggest launching satellite and balloons as part of Venus space probeScience & Space August 04, 19:35
Russia’s Energy Ministry mum on EU decision to add its officials to sanction listBusiness & Economy August 04, 19:01
Defendant in St Petersburg Church of Scientology case released from jailSociety & Culture August 04, 18:38
Ukrainian diplomat says Scooter may be brought to account for visiting CrimeaSociety & Culture August 04, 18:33
Incident at Mir mine won’t affect Alrosa's diamond production performance — expertsBusiness & Economy August 04, 18:22
British court rejects Russia’s extradition request for Berezovsky’s son-in-lawBusiness & Economy August 04, 18:14
Arctic explorers tell how they put Petersburg's flag on ocean's bottomSociety & Culture August 04, 17:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Communication has been established with one of the nine workers trapped in the flooded Mir mine in Russia’s Siberian Republic of Yakutia, said a source in the Alrosa diamond company, the owner of the mine.
"One of the miners has got in touch with rescue workers from level 410," the source said.
The flooding incident occurred at about 17:00 local time on Friday, when 151 people were down in the mine. As many as 142 of them have been lifted to the surface, the rescue operation continues.
The Mir mine is operated by the Mirninsky mining and refining facility, Alrosa’s oldest enterprise. The mine was launched in 2009, its capacity amounts to one million tonnes of ore per year. In 2016, the mine produced 3.19 mln carats of rough diamonds.