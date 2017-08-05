Communication established with one of miners trapped in flooded Mir mine in Yakutia

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Communication has been established with one of the nine workers trapped in the flooded Mir mine in Russia’s Siberian Republic of Yakutia, said a source in the Alrosa diamond company, the owner of the mine.

"One of the miners has got in touch with rescue workers from level 410," the source said.

The flooding incident occurred at about 17:00 local time on Friday, when 151 people were down in the mine. As many as 142 of them have been lifted to the surface, the rescue operation continues.

The Mir mine is operated by the Mirninsky mining and refining facility, Alrosa’s oldest enterprise. The mine was launched in 2009, its capacity amounts to one million tonnes of ore per year. In 2016, the mine produced 3.19 mln carats of rough diamonds.