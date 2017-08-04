Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Baikal ecological situation stabilizes after paper plant closure

Society & Culture
August 04, 14:18 UTC+3 TANKHOI VILLAGE

Efforts to clean the accumulated environmental damage, effective waste disposal and reduction of the lake’s pollution by sewage are of utmost importance these days

Share
1 pages in this article
© Evgeniy Yepanchintsev/TASS

TANKHOI VILLAGE /Republic of Buryaria/, August 4. /TASS/. The environmental situation in the Lake Baikal area has stabilized after the closure of the Baikal Pulp and Paper Plant, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sergey Donskoy said on Friday.

Gallery
12 photo
© ITAR-TASS/Mikhail Mordasov

World's deepest lake Baikal shrinking

"The figures have stabilized. Specifically, atmospheric emissions in the Baikal nature area have decreased by 15% over the past four years, in the central environmental area - more than twice. Wastewater discharges into the lake decreased by 80%," Donskoy told a meeting on the environmental development of the area in Buryatia’s village of Tankhoi chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The minister noted though that there are some problems related to the contamination of the housing and utilities infrastructure with solid and liquid household waste. "The accumulated environmental damage, including the industrial site of the Baikal Pulp and Paper Plant, continue to be problematic," he noted.

According to Donskoy, efforts to clean the accumulated environmental damage, effective waste disposal and reduction of the lake’s pollution by sewage are the priority areas today.

The Baikal Pulp and Paper Plant was commissioned in 1966. The decision on its stage-by-stage closure was officially announced in February 2013, and its pulping process ended in September 2013.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Environment
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin gives no comment on US jury’s probe into Russia’s alleged role in 2016 election
2
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
3
Kremlin shares Trump’s view of Russian-US relations
4
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
5
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
6
About 150 people being evacuated from Russia's Alrosa mine due to flooding
7
US visa delays are just another attempt to put pressure on Moscow - Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама