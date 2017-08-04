Back to Main page
This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race

Society & Culture
August 04, 17:39 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Russian Orthodox priest blesses paratroopers during celebrations of Paratroopers Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 2
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
© AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
© EPA/DAVE HUNT
Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to release young omul fish into Lake Baikal at the Baikal State Nature Biosphere Reserve, Russia, August 4
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
© REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
© EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
© AP Photo/Amel Emric
© EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
© REUTERS/Danish Ismail
© REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
+
A pilgrim's selfie with Pope Francis, Russia's President Vladimir Putin releasing omul fry into Lake Baikal, tank biathlon contest in Russia and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

