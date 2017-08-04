This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race

Athlete Timur Morgunov competes in a pole vaulting event at the 2017 Russian Championships in Athletics, in the town of Zhukovsky, Russia, July 29 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Battle tanks compete in in the Tank Biathlon at the 2017 International Army Games held by Russia's Defense Ministry at the Alabino Firing Range, August 1 © Artyom Korotayev/TASS

French President Emmanuel Macron kicks the ball as he visits the recreational centre for children in Moisson, France, August 3 © REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Relatives wail during the funeral of a civilian, who was killed during clashes in Begumbagh, south Kashmir's Pulwama district, India, August 1 © REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People seen as waves pound the Sevastopol Bay coast during a storm, Russia, July 29 © Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

An aerial view taken by drone shows workers believed to be Syrian refugees as they cut tomatoes to dry them on the sun in Izmir, Turkey, August 2 © EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Spectators watch as a diver jumps from the Old Mostar Bridge during 451th traditional annual high diving competition, in Mostar, Sarajevo, July 30 © AP Photo/Amel Emric

A striated heron catches a fish with its beak on the Wangsuk stream in Guri, Gyeonggi province, South Korea, August 1 © EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1 © REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to release young omul fish into Lake Baikal at the Baikal State Nature Biosphere Reserve, Russia, August 4 © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

An explosion in the street near motorized police in the vicinity of the Altamira Square, in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30 © EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Fireworks go off to mark Russian Navy Day in St Petesburg, Russia, July 30 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

A pilgrim takes a selfie with Pope Francis before the opening of the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, August 2 © AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Russian Orthodox priest blesses paratroopers during celebrations of Paratroopers Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 2 © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

A pilgrim's selfie with Pope Francis, Russia's President Vladimir Putin releasing omul fry into Lake Baikal, tank biathlon contest in Russia and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS