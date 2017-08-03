Disabled Russian convicted for robbery to file complaint with ECHR

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Wheelchair-bound Anton Mamayev, convicted for robbery, is determined to fight for an acquittal and even turn to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), defense attorney Andrei Orlov told TASS.

On Thursday, the Moscow City Court commuted Mamayev’s sentence of 4.5 years in prison, replacing it with a fine of 200,000 rubles ($3,300).

"We will continue to file appeals against the sentence and will even turn to the European Court," the attorney said.

Mamayev, in turn, told reporters that he was disappointed by the Moscow City Court’s decision and planned to continue his attempts to restore justice. "A full acquittal would be the only right decision so I am very disappointed," he said.

The court’s spokesperson Ulyana Solopova told reporters that "the law allows judges to categorize a crime as less severe, so it was done today." Apart from changing the crime’s category, the judges also took into account some circumstances mitigating Mamayev’s guilt. At the same time, no such circumstances were established as far as his accomplice is concerned, so his sentenced remained unchanged.

On June 30, Moscow’s Timiryazevsky District Court sentenced Mamayev to 4.5 years behind bars for robbery. Mamayev had been charged with threating use of force in order to take possession of a motor scooter. His accomplice, who drove Mamayev’s wheelchair, was sentenced to three years in a penal colony.

On July 19, the court held a meeting at the Matrosskaya Tishina detention facility and ruled to release Mamayev on his own recognizance in light of his severe disease which does not allow to keep him in custody.