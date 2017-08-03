Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Five tourists vanish in Russia’s Far East

Society & Culture
August 03, 12:07 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russian Emergencies Ministry specialists began searching for them

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, August 3. /TASS/. A group of five tourists has gone missing in the taiga in the southeast of Russia’s Primorsky Region. Russian Emergencies Ministry specialists began searching for them, the press service of the ministry’s regional department reported on Thursday.

Read also

Tourist missing near erupting Far East volcano found alive

"The Emergencies Ministry department in the Primorsky Region received a request from police to assist in the search for a group of five tourists who left for the village of Chistovodnoye in the Lazovsky Municipal District (southeast of the Primorsky Region, about 300 kilometers away from Vladivostok - TASS). "The group failed to show up by the date of its arrival to its final destination point (August 1)," the press service said.

It noted that rescuers from the Nakhodka search and rescue unit began combing the area searching for the missing tourists. The heads of the local administrations along the group’s supposed route were asked to send people to join the operation.

The area where the group went missing is a taiga-covered mountainous terrain containing very few inhabited communities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Far East
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests
2
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
3
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
4
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама