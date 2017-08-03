Kamchatka rescuers free endangered white whale caught in nets

Revelations of Floating University may add to Arctic soil mapBusiness & Economy August 03, 11:25
Agreement reached on third Syrian de-escalation zone north of HomsMilitary & Defense August 03, 10:29
White nights, bold merman and water braid: How alga is produced in White SeaBusiness & Economy August 03, 10:21
Bodies of two people found after ammunition depot blast in AbkhaziaWorld August 03, 9:19
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll showsWorld August 03, 8:51
PM Medvedev: US declared massive trade war on Russia by tightening sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 22:10
Trump hopes for cooperation with Russia on global issuesWorld August 02, 21:45
Kremlin says no new steps to retaliate US sanctions forthcomingRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 20:02
Chisinau’s decision to declare Russian deputy PM persona non grata unacceptable — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 19:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PATROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 3. /TASS/. Rescuers from the Russian Kamchatka peninsula have rescued a white whale on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species, caught in fishermen’s nets, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations' regional branch said on Thursday.
The whale got trapped off the regional center Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it said. "A team of rescuers and scientific workers headed to the site on an emergencies ministry’s boat. The situation was getting worse, as by the time the rescuers arrived, the whale was very frightened and began thrashing around as soon as the boat tried to approach," the report said.
Rescuers had to cut off the ropes that had already injured his skin. Right after being untangled, the whale swam towards the Avacha Bay. Local scientists say that it is a very rarely that white whales get into the Avacha Bay.