Over 18,000 foreign nationals deported from Russia since beginning of 2017

YARISLAVL, August 2. /TASS/. More than 18,000 foreign nationals have been expelled from Russia in accordance with court orders since the beginning of the year, Director of the Federal Bailiff Service Dmitry Aristov said at a press conference.
"In the first six months of the year, bailiffs supervised the expulsion of more than 18,000 foreign nationals, ensuring the implementation of court orders," he said.
The Federal Bailiff Service chief pointed out that the expelled persons had committed administrative offences violating migration law and were prone to commit new offences and crimes.
While speaking about other aspects of the Service’s activities, Aristov noted that in 2017, bailiffs had enforced wage arrears totaling six billion rubles ($98 mln). Besides, debtors’ property seized by the Service, grew in value by 120 bln rubles ($1.9 bln). In total, bailiffs enforced nearly 307 bln rubles ($5 bln) of debts in the first six months of the year, 99 bln rubles ($1.6 bln) were transferred to the state budget.