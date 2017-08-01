Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-con who beheaded girl in Russia's Siberia detained

Society & Culture
August 01, 9:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The man confessed he committed the crime

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Mikhail Popkov

Siberian ex-cop turned sadistic ‘werewolf’ serial killer charged with another 60 murders

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Law enforcers have detained an individual who is suspected of murdering a girl whose head was found in the botanical garden in the Siberian city of Tomsk, the man confessed he committed the crime, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional department reported on Tuesday.

The girl who fell victim to the killer went missing on July 29, her head was found on the lake shore in the botanical garden on July 31.

"[The suspect] was a 29-year-old local resident who was previously convicted for committing a sexual attack. He gave a confession," the press service said

It specified that the court will soon consider a remand in custody for the detained individual.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Airborne Force chief says only Russia capable of air-dropping military hardware
2
Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018
3
EU to protect itself against US policy pursued under pretext of sanctions — minister
4
De-escalation in southern Syria meets both Russian and US interests, diplomat says
5
White House pondering response to reduction of US missions staff in Russia
6
German court lifts provisional measures limiting Gazprom access to OPAL pipeline
7
Russia's central bank keeps key rate at 9%
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама