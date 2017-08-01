Ex-con who beheaded girl in Russia's Siberia detained

EU to protect itself against US policy pursued under pretext of sanctions — ministerWorld August 01, 9:51
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Law enforcers have detained an individual who is suspected of murdering a girl whose head was found in the botanical garden in the Siberian city of Tomsk, the man confessed he committed the crime, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional department reported on Tuesday.
The girl who fell victim to the killer went missing on July 29, her head was found on the lake shore in the botanical garden on July 31.
"[The suspect] was a 29-year-old local resident who was previously convicted for committing a sexual attack. He gave a confession," the press service said
It specified that the court will soon consider a remand in custody for the detained individual.