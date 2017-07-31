Back to Main page
Renowned American rocker Marilyn Manson to stage concert in Moscow

Society & Culture
July 31, 9:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the summer of 2014, Manson’s shows in Moscow and the Siberian city of Novosibirsk were cancelled

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson

© Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. On July 31, American rock musician Marilyn Manson will stage a concert in Moscow’s Stadium club, the club’s press service said.

Manson is currently on tour in support of his new album called Heaven Upside Down. After the Moscow gig, he will perform in Ukraine, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, France, the United States, Sweden, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy and the United Kingdom.

American rock icon Iggy Pop coming to Moscow in October to stage birthday-bash concert

In the summer of 2014, Manson’s shows in Moscow and the Siberian city of Novosibirsk were cancelled. His performance at the Park Live festival at VDNKh in Moscow was called off due to a bomb scare while some Orthodox Christian activists protested against his concert in Novosibirsk lambasting him for allegedly promoting homosexuality. However, Novosibirsk Mayor Anatoly Lokot said that according to prosecutors there was nothing wrong with Manson’s songs. Since the show was scheduled during the festival of City Day, when municipal services and law enforcement officials were going to have their hands full with keeping order during the local celebrations, the concert had to be postponed. In the end, the city administration put forward other dates for the concert but the singer’s management said he was unable to perform in Novosibirsk on suggested days.

Marilyn Manson is musician Brian Hugh Warner’s stage name formed by juxtaposing the names of the US actress Marilyn Monroe and notorious murderer Charles Manson. In 1989, Warner founded an industrial rock band Marilyn Manson which has so far released nine studio albums and received a number of music awards including four Grammys.

