Naina Yeltsina to present her memoirs in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, July 31. /TASS/. Naina Yeltsina, the widow of first Russian President Boris Yeltsin, will present a book of her memoirs in the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg, the center’s press service reported.
"Naina Yeltsina will present a book of her memoirs titled Personal Life in Yekaterinburg. After the author’s introductory words, an autograph session is planned," the press service said.
The memoirs cover the period from the 1930s to the present time. "Naina Iosifovna Yeltsina recalls the history of her family whose roots go to the village of Titovka in southern Urals. The bulk of the book is linked with the name of Boris Yeltsin with whom Naina Iosifovna lived for more than 50 years. We will learn how they meet, how their relationship evolved, how their family grew," the center’s representatives explained.
"I do not like inaccuracies and cannot embellish anything. Technical education makes me be specific. That’s why the book describes the personal life of our family as it was. It has no assessments, either political or historical, just my views," the press service quotes Naina Yeltsina as saying.
Work on the memoirs continued almost five years. Naina Yeltsina first read excerpts from her future book in Yekaterinburg on February 1, the birthday of the first Russian president. The publication’s presentation was earlier held in Moscow and St. Petersburg.