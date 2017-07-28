Motorcycle swiped from Italy in 2012 turns up in St. Petersburg

Russian official slams Romania's airspace refusal as ploy against Moldovan leaderRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 28, 17:23
MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Police in Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg, have found a motorcycle stolen from Italy five years ago, Interior Ministry’s Spokesman Irina Volk said on Friday.
The motorbike was seized from a St. Petersburg resident who claimed that he had purchased the bike online for 800,000 rubles (over $13,000) and got it delivered from the Volga city of Saratov.
"The probe revealed that Italian police had been looking for this motorcycle since 2012," Volk said.