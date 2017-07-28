Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Motorcycle swiped from Italy in 2012 turns up in St. Petersburg

Society & Culture
July 28, 16:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Italian police had been looking for this motorcycle since 2012

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Read also

Moscow's biggest bike parade

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Police in Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg, have found a motorcycle stolen from Italy five years ago, Interior Ministry’s Spokesman Irina Volk said on Friday.

The motorbike was seized from a St. Petersburg resident who claimed that he had purchased the bike online for 800,000 rubles (over $13,000) and got it delivered from the Volga city of Saratov.

"The probe revealed that Italian police had been looking for this motorcycle since 2012," Volk said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Aircraft carriers, amphibious ships, and GEVs key to Russian Navy’s future
2
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
3
Russian official slams Romania's airspace refusal as ploy against Moldovan leader
4
Experts: alternative energy may be used widely in the Arctic
5
New Gromky corvette floated at Far East shipyard
6
Putin approves Foreign Ministry’s statement in response to US sanctions
7
Russian airborne divisions get advanced portable air defense systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама