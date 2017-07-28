This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen

This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs

This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs July 21, 17:43

A man looks at a car crushed under rubble near the port, following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, July 22 © EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Servicemen of the Russian Pacific Fleet's Naval Infantry perform at the opening of Vladivostok's Patriot Park at the Voroshilov Coastal Battery memorial complex on Russky Island, Russia, July 22 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Models walk down the runway wearing Luli Fama swimwear at a FUNKSHION fashion show during Swim Week in Miami Beach, USA, July 22 © AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Chinese tourists with swim rings enjoy swimming in the lake called 'Dead sea of China' in a resort of Suining city, southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 22 © EPA/LOLA LEVAN

Cars traversing on a road are reflected in a window in downtown Seoul, South Korea, July 25 © EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A police officer walks by a mural as police break up a protest, that was blocking a street and demanding an end to the current Pension Fund Administrators system in Santiago, Chile, July 24 © AP Photo/Esteban Felix

A woman performs a fire show at the Cucuteni International festival near Ivancea village, Moldova, July 22 © EPA/DUMITRU DORU

An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing ceremony at the launch pad where the Soyuz FG rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft has been installed, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, July 27 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Circus artists perform a stunt opposite the Houses of Parliament to announce the official launch of Circus250 in London, UK, July 25 © AP Photo/Frank Augstein

People dressed up as Santa Claus pose on the seashore as part of the annual Santa Claus World Congress near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25 © EPA/Sarah Christine Noergaard

Chelsea pensioners pose for photographers by wearing virtual reality headsets during an exhibition launch inside 18th century vaulted stables at the Household Cavalry Museum in London, July 25 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany July 25 © REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto on the Saimaa steamboat on Lake Pihlajavesi, Finland, July 27 © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

The Alexander Obukhov minesweeper takes part in a rehearsal of the upcoming Russian Navy Day military parade in the Neva River waters, Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 28 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

A high diver practices at the Batthyany square during the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 26 © EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary

A high diver practices at the Batthyany square during the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 26

© EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary

The Alexander Obukhov minesweeper takes part in a rehearsal of the upcoming Russian Navy Day military parade in the Neva River waters, Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 28

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto on the Saimaa steamboat on Lake Pihlajavesi, Finland, July 27

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany July 25

© REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Chelsea pensioners pose for photographers by wearing virtual reality headsets during an exhibition launch inside 18th century vaulted stables at the Household Cavalry Museum in London, July 25

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

People dressed up as Santa Claus pose on the seashore as part of the annual Santa Claus World Congress near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25

© EPA/Sarah Christine Noergaard

Circus artists perform a stunt opposite the Houses of Parliament to announce the official launch of Circus250 in London, UK, July 25

© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing ceremony at the launch pad where the Soyuz FG rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft has been installed, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, July 27

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A woman performs a fire show at the Cucuteni International festival near Ivancea village, Moldova, July 22

© EPA/DUMITRU DORU

A police officer walks by a mural as police break up a protest, that was blocking a street and demanding an end to the current Pension Fund Administrators system in Santiago, Chile, July 24

© AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Cars traversing on a road are reflected in a window in downtown Seoul, South Korea, July 25

© EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Chinese tourists with swim rings enjoy swimming in the lake called 'Dead sea of China' in a resort of Suining city, southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 22

© EPA/LOLA LEVAN

Models walk down the runway wearing Luli Fama swimwear at a FUNKSHION fashion show during Swim Week in Miami Beach, USA, July 22

© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Servicemen of the Russian Pacific Fleet's Naval Infantry perform at the opening of Vladivostok's Patriot Park at the Voroshilov Coastal Battery memorial complex on Russky Island, Russia, July 22

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS