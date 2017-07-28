Back to Main page
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen

Society & Culture
July 28, 19:17 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

A high diver practices at the Batthyany square during the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 26
A high diver practices at the Batthyany square during the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 26
A high diver practices at the Batthyany square during the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 26
© EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary
The Alexander Obukhov minesweeper takes part in a rehearsal of the upcoming Russian Navy Day military parade in the Neva River waters, Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 28
The Alexander Obukhov minesweeper takes part in a rehearsal of the upcoming Russian Navy Day military parade in the Neva River waters, Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 28
The Alexander Obukhov minesweeper takes part in a rehearsal of the upcoming Russian Navy Day military parade in the Neva River waters, Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 28
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto on the Saimaa steamboat on Lake Pihlajavesi, Finland, July 27
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto on the Saimaa steamboat on Lake Pihlajavesi, Finland, July 27
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto on the Saimaa steamboat on Lake Pihlajavesi, Finland, July 27
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany July 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany July 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany July 25
© REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Chelsea pensioners pose for photographers by wearing virtual reality headsets during an exhibition launch inside 18th century vaulted stables at the Household Cavalry Museum in London, July 25
Chelsea pensioners pose for photographers by wearing virtual reality headsets during an exhibition launch inside 18th century vaulted stables at the Household Cavalry Museum in London, July 25
Chelsea pensioners pose for photographers by wearing virtual reality headsets during an exhibition launch inside 18th century vaulted stables at the Household Cavalry Museum in London, July 25
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
People dressed up as Santa Claus pose on the seashore as part of the annual Santa Claus World Congress near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25
People dressed up as Santa Claus pose on the seashore as part of the annual Santa Claus World Congress near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25
People dressed up as Santa Claus pose on the seashore as part of the annual Santa Claus World Congress near Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25
© EPA/Sarah Christine Noergaard
Circus artists perform a stunt opposite the Houses of Parliament to announce the official launch of Circus250 in London, UK, July 25
Circus artists perform a stunt opposite the Houses of Parliament to announce the official launch of Circus250 in London, UK, July 25
Circus artists perform a stunt opposite the Houses of Parliament to announce the official launch of Circus250 in London, UK, July 25
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing ceremony at the launch pad where the Soyuz FG rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft has been installed, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, July 27
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing ceremony at the launch pad where the Soyuz FG rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft has been installed, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, July 27
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing ceremony at the launch pad where the Soyuz FG rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft has been installed, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, July 27
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A woman performs a fire show at the Cucuteni International festival near Ivancea village, Moldova, July 22
A woman performs a fire show at the Cucuteni International festival near Ivancea village, Moldova, July 22
A woman performs a fire show at the Cucuteni International festival near Ivancea village, Moldova, July 22
© EPA/DUMITRU DORU
A police officer walks by a mural as police break up a protest, that was blocking a street and demanding an end to the current Pension Fund Administrators system in Santiago, Chile, July 24
A police officer walks by a mural as police break up a protest, that was blocking a street and demanding an end to the current Pension Fund Administrators system in Santiago, Chile, July 24
A police officer walks by a mural as police break up a protest, that was blocking a street and demanding an end to the current Pension Fund Administrators system in Santiago, Chile, July 24
© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Cars traversing on a road are reflected in a window in downtown Seoul, South Korea, July 25
Cars traversing on a road are reflected in a window in downtown Seoul, South Korea, July 25
Cars traversing on a road are reflected in a window in downtown Seoul, South Korea, July 25
© EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
Chinese tourists with swim rings enjoy swimming in the lake called 'Dead sea of China' in a resort of Suining city, southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 22
Chinese tourists with swim rings enjoy swimming in the lake called 'Dead sea of China' in a resort of Suining city, southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 22
Chinese tourists with swim rings enjoy swimming in the lake called 'Dead sea of China' in a resort of Suining city, southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 22
© EPA/LOLA LEVAN
Models walk down the runway wearing Luli Fama swimwear at a FUNKSHION fashion show during Swim Week in Miami Beach, USA, July 22
Models walk down the runway wearing Luli Fama swimwear at a FUNKSHION fashion show during Swim Week in Miami Beach, USA, July 22
Models walk down the runway wearing Luli Fama swimwear at a FUNKSHION fashion show during Swim Week in Miami Beach, USA, July 22
© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Servicemen of the Russian Pacific Fleet's Naval Infantry perform at the opening of Vladivostok's Patriot Park at the Voroshilov Coastal Battery memorial complex on Russky Island, Russia, July 22
Servicemen of the Russian Pacific Fleet's Naval Infantry perform at the opening of Vladivostok's Patriot Park at the Voroshilov Coastal Battery memorial complex on Russky Island, Russia, July 22
Servicemen of the Russian Pacific Fleet's Naval Infantry perform at the opening of Vladivostok's Patriot Park at the Voroshilov Coastal Battery memorial complex on Russky Island, Russia, July 22
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A man looks at a car crushed under rubble near the port, following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, July 22
A man looks at a car crushed under rubble near the port, following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, July 22
A man looks at a car crushed under rubble near the port, following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, July 22
© EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Finland, German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the opera festival, Santa Claus World Congress in Denmark and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

