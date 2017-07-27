Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow surgeons separate newborn Siamese twins conjoined at head in 30 minutes

Society & Culture
July 27, 17:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Both girls are currently in a satisfactory condition and medics believe their physical and mental development will be normal in the future

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

Read also

Russian medics conduct surgery to separate fingers of ‘butterfly’ patient

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow neurosurgeons performed complex surgery to separate newborn twin girls conjoined at the head in less than half an hour, RIAMO news agency reported on Thursday.

The twins were born by cesarean section on July 12, a spokesman for the Moscow health department told RIAMO.

"The surgery was conducted on the day of their birth after a thorough examination of the babies," the spokesman said.

Both girls are currently in a satisfactory condition and medics believe their physical and mental development will be normal in the future, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
2
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
3
Russian ultra-high frequency guns are now ‘the real thing,’ developer asserts
4
Expert believes US bill on anti-Russian sanctions may trigger new Cold War
5
Putin arrives in Finland to discuss economic cooperation with President Niinisto
6
Keying into the Russian Central Bank's key rate
7
Two teens electrocuted attempting selfie atop south Russian freight train
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама