Russian moviemaker kicks off filming biopic on Soviet rock star Viktor Tsoi

Society & Culture
July 27, 12:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The movie spans the late 1970s and early 1980s

Viktor Tsoi memorial graffiti

Viktor Tsoi memorial graffiti

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian movie director Kirill Serebrennikov on Thursday announced the start of filming "Summer," a biographical film about Soviet rock star Viktor Tsoi, the founder of one of the USSR’s most famous bands, Kino (Cinema).

Read also

Russian filmmaker Konchalovsky compares Oscars to McDonald’s and suggests sanctioning it

"We’ve started shooting ‘Summer", Serebrennikov said on his Facebook.

The filming began in St. Petersburg, Tsoi’s birthplace.

The movie spans the late 1970s and early 1980s when Tsoi, one of the pioneers in Russian rock, recorded his first hits, Aluminum Cucumbers, You Used to be a Beatnik and Eighth-Grade Girl.

Tsoi was killed in a car crash in August 1990, at the age of 28, at the height of his music career.

