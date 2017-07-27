Back to Main page
Twelve terror acts prevented in Russia in first half of year

Society & Culture
July 27, 12:05 UTC+3

First Deputy Prosecutor General Alexander Buksman noted that support, recruitment and financing of terrorism had grown by 60%

© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Support, recruitment and financing of terrorism have grown in number by 60% in the first half of the year in Russia, so counter-extremism activities should be intensified during the election campaign, First Deputy Prosecutor General Alexander Buksman said.

"Amid general decrease in terrorism-related crimes by 14%, the number of identified cases of support for terrorism, recruitment in terror organizations and financing of terrorism has grown by 60%," Buksman said at a meeting of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office on the results of the work in the first half of the year. He noted that 13 terrorist attacks had been reported, 12 of which had been prevented during preparation and attempts.

Buksman stressed that the St. Petersburg terror attack "showed once again the need to constantly analyze the effectiveness of measures taken to prevent global threats." "Prosecutors should continue working to detect and block internet resources containing extremist appeals and delete extremism-related materials," he said. Buksman stressed that the whole counter-extremism experience should be used during the election campaign.

A terrorist attack in St. Petersburg’s metro occurred on April 3. A terrorist set off a bomb in a train carriage between the Technologichesky Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad stations, killing 14 people and wounding more than 50.

Terrorism Fight against terrorism
