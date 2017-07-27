Back to Main page
Russia’s 67th humanitarian aid convoy sets off for Donbass

Society & Culture
July 27, 7:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The trucks are carrying over 600 tonnes of humanitarian aid, mostly children’s food kits, medicines, building products, fiction and school books in the run-up to a new academic year

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Situations has dispatched the 67th truck convoy carrying humanitarian aid to Donbass people, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"A truck convoy has set off from the Emergency Ministry’s Donskoi rescue center in Rostov region, carrying humanitarian cargoes for the Donetsk and Lugansk regions," he said.

The trucks are carrying over 600 tonnes of humanitarian aid, mostly children’s food kits, medicines, building products, fiction and school books in the run-up to a new academic year.

At the border, the trucks are due to undergo customs checks by both Russian and Ukrainian border guards.

The convoy will cross the border through the Matveyev Kurgan and Donetsk border checkpoints, where the trucks will undergo customs and border crossing procedures. Later, they will keep going to the destinations.

Russia has been providing humanitarian aid to Donbass since August 2014. Over 69,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been delivered to the embattled area in Ukraine’s southeast.

