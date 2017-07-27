Russia’s 67th humanitarian aid convoy sets off for Donbass

Finland succeeds in building prosperous state for 100 years of independence — presidentWorld July 27, 8:27
Russian expedition recovers unique naval gun from Kerch StraitSociety & Culture July 27, 8:18
EU likely to declare US anti-Russian sanctions invalid, Russia’s EU envoy saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 3:41
Russian PM calls situation around Saakashvili's citizenship a weird tragicomedyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 27, 3:36
Russian Ice Hockey Federation to wage ruthless war on doping abuseSport July 26, 19:53
Two Siberian residents jailed for killing three zoo birds in failed barbeque attemptSociety & Culture July 26, 18:43
Moscow slams Western media allegations about alleged Russian support for TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 26, 18:31
Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenshipWorld July 26, 18:25
Russia bolsters military potential in South to respond to emerging threats — defense chiefMilitary & Defense July 26, 16:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Situations has dispatched the 67th truck convoy carrying humanitarian aid to Donbass people, the ministry’s press service told TASS.
"A truck convoy has set off from the Emergency Ministry’s Donskoi rescue center in Rostov region, carrying humanitarian cargoes for the Donetsk and Lugansk regions," he said.
The trucks are carrying over 600 tonnes of humanitarian aid, mostly children’s food kits, medicines, building products, fiction and school books in the run-up to a new academic year.
At the border, the trucks are due to undergo customs checks by both Russian and Ukrainian border guards.
The convoy will cross the border through the Matveyev Kurgan and Donetsk border checkpoints, where the trucks will undergo customs and border crossing procedures. Later, they will keep going to the destinations.
Russia has been providing humanitarian aid to Donbass since August 2014. Over 69,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been delivered to the embattled area in Ukraine’s southeast.