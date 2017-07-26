Back to Main page
Moldova's president hopes Putin will visit his country

Society & Culture
July 26, 21:17 UTC+3 CHISINAU
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, July 26. /TASS/. Moldova's President Igor Dodon hopes Vladimir Putin will make a visit to this country next year. He said it on Wednesday at a news conference in the Condrita countryside presidential residence.

"We've begun discussions of the issue," he said. "I hope I'll manage to organize Vladimir Putin's official or working visit to Moldova next year.

"Putin came here the previous time in 2008 as the Prime Minister of Russia," Dodon said. "He held talks than with Prime Minister Zinaida Greceanii."

He also said his working schedule featured seven visits abroad before the yearend and one of them would begin on August 5. "In most probability, I'll take part in the ceremony of inauguration of Iran's President.

On November 4, he will go to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis I. The schedule also features several visits to Russia, including a trip to the summit conference of the Commonwealth of Independent States and a visit to Armenia.

