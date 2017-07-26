Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian political analyst sees status quo as most likely scenario for Donbass

Society & Culture
July 26, 20:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian political analyst comments on the Donbass crisis

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Maintaining a status quo seems to be the most likely scenario in the development of a conflict in Ukraine’s embattled Donbass, Russian political analyst Denis Denisov told a round table on the situation in the east of Ukraine on Wednesday.

"I see four possible scenarios for the progression of events. The first one is maintaining a status quo," he said. "This is the most likely scenario if we see no tough, articulated foreign influence on Ukraine, on territories of the Donbass republic," he went on.

Read also

Normandy Four leaders call for ceasefire in Donbass

He said stability is currently seen in Ukraine’s domestic policy. "I don’t see any internal factors that can fundamentally change the situation at the moment," he said, adding that the same situation is seen in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

Denisov sees Ukraine’s attempt to withdraw from the Minsk agreements, which the political elite in Kiev see unacceptable as they are now, as a possible second scenario. "But traditionally for itself, the Ukrainian side is trying to withdraw from Minsk (agreements) through provocations targeting the Donbass republics," he continued.

"If they succeed in this, then several options are possible, up to restart of a high-intensity conflict and interference of outside players in the conflict," he said.

Withdrawal from the Minsk agreements of the self-proclaimed republics is a third, though less likely scenario, according to Denisov. "However, no current conditions signal that this could be a real option. If the situation changes (on the line of contact - TASS), then this is possible, but if the conflict continues at the pace we are seeing now, than this looks impossible," he added.

"Meanwhile, a complete implementation of the Minsk agreements under the present regime in Kiev looks unreal," he said. "This can work out only in case the political regime changes in Kiev - though a coup, through outside influence of our western partners," Denisov summed up.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev court orders security service to launch probe against Poroshenko for high treason
2
Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three months
3
EU diplomats move to slap more sanctions on Russia over Siemens turbines furor
4
Russia bolsters military potential in South to respond to emerging threats — defense chief
5
Russian citizen removed from US domestic flight says he will sue air carrier
6
Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship
7
Moscow to frame stance on new sanctions once US bill becomes law
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама