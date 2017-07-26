Russians fined about $1mln this year for smoking ban violations

London court binds Ukraine to pay par value of Eurobonds to RussiaBusiness & Economy July 26, 15:05
MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. In the first half of 2017, the Federal Supervision Agency for Customer Protection and Human Welfare has issued 60mln rubles ($1mln) worth of fines for violation of the law that bans smoking, the agency reported on its website.
"The total sum of inflicted administrative penalties stands at around 60mln rubles," the report says.
The agency specified that "about 2,000 citizens, about 1,700 employees of tobacco sailing companies, about 700 private entrepreneurs and about 1,000 legal entities were held responsible."