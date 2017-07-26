Human rights ombudsperson does not believe secret FSB prisons exist in Russia

Press review: Senate puts envoy to Moscow on hold and Erdogan trumpets S-400 dealPress Review July 26, 13:00
Russian Embassy in Turkey clarifying fate of citizens detained on Syrian borderWorld July 26, 12:36
Russian citizen removed from US domestic flight says he will sue air carrierSociety & Culture July 26, 12:28
Diplomat says US sanctions may destroy prospects for better relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 26, 10:08
Survey suggests Russians showed little interest in Nemtsov murder caseSociety & Culture July 26, 8:33
Military aviation deployed in Kazakhstan and Russia's Siberia ahead of Soyuz launchScience & Space July 26, 7:21
US denies arms supplies to Ukraine — State Department spokespersonWorld July 26, 7:12
UN Security Council blocks statement condemning attack on Russian embassy in DamascusWorld July 26, 4:27
Russia looks into its citizen’s removal from domestic US flightWorld July 26, 3:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DVORIKI VILLAGE /Vladimir Region/, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova has said she does not believe in the existence of secret Federal Security Service (FSB) prisons in Russia but has information on secret prisons in Ukraine.
"As for secret FSB prisons, I have never received any complaints on that score, I do not believe that," she said answering questions from participants in the educational forum titled "Territory of Meanings on the Klyazma."
"However, I do believe there are secret prisons in Ukraine. Mothers of the boys who were kidnapped came to me," Moskalkova said commenting on media reports about the alleged secret FSB prisons in Russia. The ombudsperson added that she was aware of a case when a young man was abducted in Ukraine and "was kept in a place similar to a detention facility" for a year.
"I can confidently say that, yes, he was in a secret prison, it has no address," Moskalkova said.