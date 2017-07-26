Back to Main page
Human rights ombudsperson does not believe secret FSB prisons exist in Russia

Society & Culture
July 26, 13:17 UTC+3 DVORIKI VILLAGE

"I have never received any complaints on that score," Tatyana Moskalkova said

DVORIKI VILLAGE /Vladimir Region/, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova has said she does not believe in the existence of secret Federal Security Service (FSB) prisons in Russia but has information on secret prisons in Ukraine.

"As for secret FSB prisons, I have never received any complaints on that score, I do not believe that," she said answering questions from participants in the educational forum titled "Territory of Meanings on the Klyazma."

"However, I do believe there are secret prisons in Ukraine. Mothers of the boys who were kidnapped came to me," Moskalkova said commenting on media reports about the alleged secret FSB prisons in Russia. The ombudsperson added that she was aware of a case when a young man was abducted in Ukraine and "was kept in a place similar to a detention facility" for a year.

"I can confidently say that, yes, he was in a secret prison, it has no address," Moskalkova said.

