Russian citizen removed from US domestic flight says he will sue air carrier

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian national Andrey Yeryomin who was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight in the US is planning to sue the company.

"I will sue it for insulting me. They (Delta Air Lines - TASS) offered me $100 as compensation. I won’t pardon that," he told the Rossiya 24 TV channel. According to Yeryomin, he received no explanations from the air carrier.

Yeryomin earlier said that he had been removed from a domestic flight headed from Seattle to Atlanta because he was "an invader of Crimea." The airliner alleged that the Russian citizen violated security rules.

The Russian Embassy in Washington earlier said it was looking into the circumstances of the incident. The diplomatic mission quoted Yeryomin’s Facebook post, which said that the passenger next to him refused to fly with him due to the fact that the Russian man was "an occupant of Crimea as are other Russian citizens."

Delta Air Lines denied Yeryomin’s statement. A source in the air carrier informed TASS that the Russian citizen arrived late and violated safety rules trying to break through the departure gate’s closed door. Law enforcement agencies had a conversation with the passenger over violating safety rules, after which he was rebooked on a later flight to Atlanta.