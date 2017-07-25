Back to Main page
Russia's upper house passes law on oath of allegiance

Society & Culture
July 25, 21:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The oath of allegiance for accession to Russian citizenship will not be mandatory for the individuals younger than eighteen years old

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Federation Council upper house of Russian parliament passed a law on Tuesday that makes it mandatory for everyone accepting citizenship of the Russian Federation to take an oath of allegiance.

Simultaneously, the same law formulates the grounds for revoking citizenship from the individuals convicted for terrorism and extremism.

The document also contains the text of the oath for the individuals acceding to Russian citizenship. It says that an applicant for citizenship should take the oath after a state agency, which supervises citizenship affairs, takes a decision to grant it to him or her.

State Duma received 26 versions of oath for persons accepting citizenship

The oath of allegiance for accession to Russian citizenship will not be mandatory for the individuals younger than eighteen years old, for individuals whose legal incapacity to contract has been affirmed by court rulings, for those who cannot read out the text of the oath and/or sign it without the help from others, or any other individuals specified by decrees of the President of the Russian Federation.

Frantz Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the upper house’s committee for defense and security said the law stipulates the grounds, on a decision to revoke the previously granted citizenship can be taken.

In addition, the law spells out a simpler procedure for the issuance of residential permits or for granting citizenship to the residents of Ukraine who officially confirm their status of native speakers of the Russian language.

"The law says false personal data in an application for citizenship makes up a legal ground for revoking a previous decision on granting Russian citizenship," he said, adding that the scope of facts, which fall into the category of false evidence, includes encroachments on the pledge to observe the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation committed in the form of terrorist or extremist offenses.

These changes open up a new front of struggle with terrorists and their accomplices who got Russian citizenship with the aid of deception and then began to work against this country, Klintsevich said.

