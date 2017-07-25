Back to Main page
First humanitarian convoy delivers 10 tonnes of aid to de-escalation zone in Syria

Society & Culture
July 25, 18:32 UTC+3

Food and medicine packages have been provided to civilians

DAMASCUS, July 25. /TASS/. The first humanitarian convoy has delivered more than ten tonnes of aid to the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta, a spokesman for the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria told TASS on Tuesday.

"The first convoys with humanitarian aid has reached areas in Damascus’ suburb of Eastern Ghouta that are controlled by militants. As part of the implementation of agreements reached with the Syrian opposition groups on July 25, 2017, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria has delivered more than ten tonnes of foods and medicines to Eastern Ghouta in a Damascus suburb, which is under control of the Jaysh al-Islam group," the spokesman said, adding that the convoy evacuated the sick and the wounded.

Russian-Syrian checkpoint opens in Eastern Goutha de-escalation zone

The humanitarian aid was transferred under control of representatives of opposition groups near the Russian military police checkpoint in Mukhaim Wafedin, from where Kamaz trucks with food and medicines headed to the city of Douma, accompanied by opposition representatives.

"Delivery of humanitarian aid became possible thanks to the deployment of Russian military police checkpoints which has stabilized the situation in the de-escalation zones and helped enliven operation of humanitarian corridors," the spokesman said.

Earlier, chief of the Russian General Staff’s main operations department Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi said that representatives of the Russian defense ministry and Syria’s opposition had agreed parameters of the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta two checkpoints and four observation points have already been deployed there.

Syrian conflict
