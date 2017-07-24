Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival

'Caravan 32 053' by artists Yuri Muravitsky and Rustam Kerimov on display at the 2017 Archstoyanie international festival of landscape objects in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Archstoyanie, Russia's largest land art and architecture festival, draws thousands of visitors to the ancient village of Nikola-Lenivets every year. This year festival took place on July 21-23. The festival translated as Archaic Standing was founded in 2006. For each festival specially invited architects create art objects made of natural materials. A part of its territory belongs to Ugra National Park, which is a UNESCO biosphere reserve. See the stunning land art objects — in this photo gallery by TASS.