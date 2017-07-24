Back to Main page
Suzdal to host Russia’s first campers festival

Society & Culture
July 24, 4:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Campers from 70 countries are expected to come, including from the United States and Europe", the organizers said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s first international festival of campers and caravanners Golden Ring Rally dedicated to 50th anniversary of the Gold Ring of Russia tourist route will open today, event organizers told TASS on Monday.

"We wait for about 300 guests. Campers from 70 countries are expected to come, including from the United States and Europe. The festival will follow the example of European caravanner festivals," the organizers said.

The Golden Ring Rally-2017 will be the first in the line of annual festivals for campers in the Golden Ring cities. Its participants will become familiar with the Russian folk art. "We will stage the day of Russian hospitality, the day of people’s friendship and the day of music. The tourist exhibition of cities and regions of the Golden Ring will work," the steering committee of the event said. The Golden Ring Rally-2017 will continue until July 30.

The Golden Ring of Russia tourist route covers eight cities of central European Russia, including Suzdal, Vladimir, Yaroslavl, Ivanovo, Kostroma, Sergiev Posad, Pereslavl-Zalessky and Rostov.

