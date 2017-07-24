Suzdal to host Russia’s first campers festival

Russian Interior Ministry to control 13 more new psychotropics, drug-containing plantSociety & Culture July 24, 2:54
MAKS-2017 airshow yields contracts to over $6bln - Russian ministry of industry and tradeBusiness & Economy July 23, 23:48
Russian consumer rights watchdog chief names cities with highest HIV ratesSociety & Culture July 23, 21:41
Serbian filmmaker Kustirica says Crimea’s reunification with Russia is natural processSociety & Culture July 23, 21:40
Israeli embassy in Amman attacked by terrorists, some people wounded - TVWorld July 23, 21:35
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness recordSport July 23, 8:33
Joseph Dunford says Russia most military capable country of those posing threat to USWorld July 23, 4:57
Russia’s US envoy Kislyak steps down, his deputy to act as Charg d'Affaires ad interimRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 23, 1:33
Putin greets KamAZ-Master team - winner of Silk Way RallySport July 22, 15:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s first international festival of campers and caravanners Golden Ring Rally dedicated to 50th anniversary of the Gold Ring of Russia tourist route will open today, event organizers told TASS on Monday.
"We wait for about 300 guests. Campers from 70 countries are expected to come, including from the United States and Europe. The festival will follow the example of European caravanner festivals," the organizers said.
The Golden Ring Rally-2017 will be the first in the line of annual festivals for campers in the Golden Ring cities. Its participants will become familiar with the Russian folk art. "We will stage the day of Russian hospitality, the day of people’s friendship and the day of music. The tourist exhibition of cities and regions of the Golden Ring will work," the steering committee of the event said. The Golden Ring Rally-2017 will continue until July 30.
The Golden Ring of Russia tourist route covers eight cities of central European Russia, including Suzdal, Vladimir, Yaroslavl, Ivanovo, Kostroma, Sergiev Posad, Pereslavl-Zalessky and Rostov.