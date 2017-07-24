Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Interior Ministry to control 13 more new psychotropics, drug-containing plant

Society & Culture
July 24, 2:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The demand for seeds of Mimosa hostilis appeared in Internet because of psychoactive properties and lack of control measures over the plant

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A decree of the Russian government improving control over the turnover of controlled drugs and psychotropic substances will come into force on July 25. The Russian Ministry of the Interior established control over 13 new psychotropics and 1 drug-containing plant in this regard, spokeswoman of the ministry Irina Volk said on Monday.

"The said government decree introduced 13 new psychotropic compounds and Mimosa hostilis drug-containing plant that contains dimethyltryptamine psychoactive substance into the list of substances to be under control in Russia," Volk said.

The demand for seeds of Mimosa hostilis appeared in Internet because of psychoactive properties and lack of control measures over the plant, she added.

"At the same time, Russian citizens mistakenly call "Mimosa" various acacia cultivars having no psychoactive properties and nothing in common with the prohibited plant. It is worth to note that two compounds - U-47700 and furanyl phentanyl were found in the course of operational monitoring of new psychoactive substances appearing on the Russian drug market. The said substances were reviewed of in terms of inclusion into the Register of new potentially hazardous psychoactive substances, Volk said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
14
Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka
7
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
2
Joseph Dunford says Russia most military capable country of those posing threat to US
3
Suzdal to host Russia’s first campers festival
4
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
5
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
6
Russian consumer rights watchdog chief names cities with highest HIV rates
7
Israeli embassy in Amman attacked by terrorists, some people wounded - TV
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама