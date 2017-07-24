Russian Interior Ministry to control 13 more new psychotropics, drug-containing plant

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A decree of the Russian government improving control over the turnover of controlled drugs and psychotropic substances will come into force on July 25. The Russian Ministry of the Interior established control over 13 new psychotropics and 1 drug-containing plant in this regard, spokeswoman of the ministry Irina Volk said on Monday.

"The said government decree introduced 13 new psychotropic compounds and Mimosa hostilis drug-containing plant that contains dimethyltryptamine psychoactive substance into the list of substances to be under control in Russia," Volk said.

The demand for seeds of Mimosa hostilis appeared in Internet because of psychoactive properties and lack of control measures over the plant, she added.

"At the same time, Russian citizens mistakenly call "Mimosa" various acacia cultivars having no psychoactive properties and nothing in common with the prohibited plant. It is worth to note that two compounds - U-47700 and furanyl phentanyl were found in the course of operational monitoring of new psychoactive substances appearing on the Russian drug market. The said substances were reviewed of in terms of inclusion into the Register of new potentially hazardous psychoactive substances, Volk said.