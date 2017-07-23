MAKS-2017 international airshow visited by over 452,000 people - interior ministry

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. More than 452,000 people visited the MAKS-2017 international airshow outside Moscow, no serious incidents were reported, a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow region department told TASS on Sunday.

"In a period from July 18 to 23, more than 452,000 people visited the MAKS-2017 international airshow," the spokesman said.

Thus, according to the spokesman, more than 122,000 people visited the airshow on Sunday, the last day of the event, alone. The biggest number of visitors - more than 180,000 - was reported on Saturday. More than 2,500 police and Russian National Guard officers protected law and order during the airshow.

"No serious incidents were reported," the spokesman added.