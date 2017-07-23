Russian secondary school students win 5 gold medals at International Physics Olympiad

Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness recordSport July 23, 8:33
Joseph Dunford says Russia most military capable country of those posing threat to USWorld July 23, 4:57
Russia’s US envoy Kislyak steps down, his deputy to act as Charg d'Affaires ad interimRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 23, 1:33
Putin greets KamAZ-Master team - winner of Silk Way RallySport July 22, 15:20
Agreements on East Ghouta zone in Syria signed - Defense MinistryWorld July 22, 14:20
PAK FA offers practically unlimited opportunities to pilot - commanderMilitary & Defense July 22, 11:29
Ukraine's National Broadcasting Board issues fine to Public Radio for 0% Urkainian songsWorld July 22, 5:39
Femen movement activists faces 5 years in jail for trying to frustrate summit meetingWorld July 22, 4:38
Russian Deputy PM dismisses allegations he will arrive in Moldova on warplaneRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 22, 2:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A team of five Russian secondary school students won five gold medals at the 48th International Physics Olympiad in Indonesia, press service of the Russian Ministry of Education and Sciences said on Sunday.
"This year, our team has improved the "gold" result by one more medal," the ministry said.
Training of the Russian team had been supervised by MIPT (university of physics and technology) deputy head Artyom Voronov and a team of the university’s experts.
"Since the time of Mikhail Lomonosov, Russia is a most active country, participating in development of physics as a science," the ministry’s press service quoted Minister Olga Vasilyeva. "We have seen this in the achievements of our scientists and can see it now also in results of our young talents. I want to congratulate the Russian team with the brightest participation in the International Physics Olympiad, from where each member of the team is bringing a gold medal."
The International Physics Olympiad in Jakarta on July 16-24 featured students of secondary schools from 88 countries.