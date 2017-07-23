Back to Main page
Russian secondary school students win 5 gold medals at International Physics Olympiad

Society & Culture
July 23, 10:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Training of the Russian team had been supervised by MIPT (university of physics and technology) deputy head Artyom Voronov and a team of the university’s experts

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A team of five Russian secondary school students won five gold medals at the 48th International Physics Olympiad in Indonesia, press service of the Russian Ministry of Education and Sciences said on Sunday.

"This year, our team has improved the "gold" result by one more medal," the ministry said.

Training of the Russian team had been supervised by MIPT (university of physics and technology) deputy head Artyom Voronov and a team of the university’s experts.

"Since the time of Mikhail Lomonosov, Russia is a most active country, participating in development of physics as a science," the ministry’s press service quoted Minister Olga Vasilyeva. "We have seen this in the achievements of our scientists and can see it now also in results of our young talents. I want to congratulate the Russian team with the brightest participation in the International Physics Olympiad, from where each member of the team is bringing a gold medal."

The International Physics Olympiad in Jakarta on July 16-24 featured students of secondary schools from 88 countries.

