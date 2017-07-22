Russian school students take prizes at International Mathematical Olympiad in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22. /TASS/. Russian school students have taken prizes at the 58th International Mathematical Olympiad that took place here from July 17. The results of the competition were published at its official homepage.

Mikhail Ivanov of St. Petersburg received the gold medal and took the 14th position in the individual all-round. His teammates got three silvers and two bronzes.

On July 18 and July 19, each competitor received three tasks, with the solution of every task taking up about 90 minutes. A special commission calculated the students’ individual scores later and the medals were awarded on their basis.

The Russian team took the eleventh positon in team scoring. The South Korean team became the absolute winner, as each of its members won a gold medal.

In the individual scoring, students from Vietnam, Iran and Japan shared the first place.

The first International Mathematical Olympiad was organized in 1959 in Romania. It brought together secondary school students from seven countries. The Olympiads have been held very year since then, except 1980.

Brazil hosted the Olympiad for the first time ever. The competition brought together 623 persons from over a hundred countries.

Most typically, at team consists of six competitors and the Russian team had precisely this number of participants. However, a country may delegate just one or two participants if it does not have sufficient financing.

The awarding ceremony will be held on Saturday at a hotel in Rio.