Russian aid reaches remote mountainous areas in Latakia Governorate

Society & Culture
July 22, 8:07 UTC+3 LATAKIA (Syria)

Russian military have handed about a tonne of foodstuffs to residents of the remote Syrian village of Pshili

LATAKIA (Syria), July 22. /TASS/. Russian military have handed about a tonne of foodstuffs to residents of the remote Syrian village of Pshili in the mountainous part of Latakia Governorate, Alexander Vorontsov, a spokesman for the Center for Reconciliation of the Conflicting Sides told reporters.

"The activity of the Center is embracing ever more new areas in Latakia and today we are in Pshili populated locality where humanitarian aid is crucial because it’s located in the highlands very far from the main areas," Vorontsov said.

He said more than 200 persons living in the village had lost breadwinners. "We’ve brought 300 packages here, which is about a tonne of foodstuffs," he added.

Pshili is located some 80 km away from the city of Latakia. For several years, the line of contact separating the Syrian government forces and the Islamic State terrorist grouping’s forces lay in the vicinity and that is why the local farmers could engage in their agricultural activities full-scale, since the terrorists kept shelling their fields and pastures.

During the years of combat operations, some 50 villagers died and more than a hundred were wounded, Alexander Vorontsov said.

He said the packages were handed out in the first place to the parents and widows of the soldiers and officers of the Syrian army, who had died, and to the elderly who had lost breadwinning family members or caregivers.

