Russian aid reaches remote mountainous areas in Latakia Governorate

Ukraine's National Broadcasting Board issues fine to Public Radio for 0% Urkainian songsWorld July 22, 5:39
Femen movement activists faces 5 years in jail for trying to frustrate summit meetingWorld July 22, 4:38
Russian Deputy PM dismisses allegations he will arrived in Moldova on warplaneRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 22, 2:46
Russian top diplomat shares his impressions from meeting with US leaderRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 20:31
Lavrov bewildered US special services give no facts of Russia’s meddling in US electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 19:46
Putin says USSR collapse had greatest impact on himSociety & Culture July 21, 18:37
Putin expects Russian-European Mars landing mission to crown with successScience & Space July 21, 18:21
Key facts about ExxonMobil and its business in RussiaBusiness & Economy July 21, 18:14
Nemtsov’s daughter appeals against verdict on her father’s murder with Supreme CourtSociety & Culture July 21, 18:03
LATAKIA (Syria), July 22. /TASS/. Russian military have handed about a tonne of foodstuffs to residents of the remote Syrian village of Pshili in the mountainous part of Latakia Governorate, Alexander Vorontsov, a spokesman for the Center for Reconciliation of the Conflicting Sides told reporters.
"The activity of the Center is embracing ever more new areas in Latakia and today we are in Pshili populated locality where humanitarian aid is crucial because it’s located in the highlands very far from the main areas," Vorontsov said.
He said more than 200 persons living in the village had lost breadwinners. "We’ve brought 300 packages here, which is about a tonne of foodstuffs," he added.
Pshili is located some 80 km away from the city of Latakia. For several years, the line of contact separating the Syrian government forces and the Islamic State terrorist grouping’s forces lay in the vicinity and that is why the local farmers could engage in their agricultural activities full-scale, since the terrorists kept shelling their fields and pastures.
During the years of combat operations, some 50 villagers died and more than a hundred were wounded, Alexander Vorontsov said.
He said the packages were handed out in the first place to the parents and widows of the soldiers and officers of the Syrian army, who had died, and to the elderly who had lost breadwinning family members or caregivers.