Putin shares his vision of riddles of Universe and history

Society & Culture
July 21, 19:19 UTC+3 SOCHI

Putin believes it is important to understand the processes underlying the change of epochs

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his vision of the Universe and enigmas he wanted to solve as he met with children at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children on Friday.

"Say, the history of the Universe and our Solar System - it is very interesting. I would like to know more about that, to see where it all originated from - either the Big Bang or some other phenomena," he said.

He recalled that several years ago he invited scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences to give a course of lectures to members of the Russian Security Council. "As a rule, they don’t argue with me but I felt they did not want to waste time on abstract thing. But later on they got engrossed with these lectures, conversations," he said.

As for history of the humankind, in his words, it is important to understand the processes underlying the change of epochs, how the humankind evolved from one social system to another. "I would like to delve into that, to look at the change of epochs. It is very interesting," Putin explained. "As for our country, what is interesting for me, and for you, I hope, is to see how our country managed to find ways out of critical situations, in the most difficult periods, and how it plunged there, to these ‘times of trouble’ and what inner forces helped it to get out of such times."

Among other interesting topics, the president cited the origins of popular movements in Novgorod, consolidation of nations and ethnic groups on the vast territory of Russia.

"We have a lot to delve into, to explore," Putin added.

Vladimir Putin
