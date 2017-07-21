Putin says ‘push-back’ in childhood taught him to respect others

Putin says USSR collapse had greatest impact on himSociety & Culture July 21, 18:37
Putin expects Russian-European Mars landing mission to crown with successScience & Space July 21, 18:21
Key facts about ExxonMobil and its business in RussiaBusiness & Economy July 21, 18:14
Nemtsov’s daughter appeals against verdict on her father’s murder with Supreme CourtSociety & Culture July 21, 18:03
Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drillsMilitary & Defense July 21, 17:57
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirsSociety & Culture July 21, 17:43
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence schoolSociety & Culture July 21, 17:39
Putin says life, love and freedom are his core valuesSociety & Culture July 21, 17:06
Crimean border guards rescue drowning Ukrainian who swam from Ukraine to TurkeyWorld July 21, 16:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a ‘push-back’ against his incorrect behavior in the childhood taught him to respect other people, he said during the televised "Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin" Q&A with children held at the Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children in Sochi on Friday.
"One of the vivid impressions imprinted in my memory until now is my incorrect behavior towards a person and their resounding rebuff against my behavior. It was not just once, but this teaches you to respect others, not just to be polite to other people," Putin said when asked about the most memorable moment in his childhood.
On Friday, the head of state held a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Talent and Success Foundation. He also met with children holidaying at the Sirius center in July. The Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children was set up on the basis of Olympic facilities in December 2014. Putin put forward the idea of this center and then headed the foundation’s Board of Trustees.