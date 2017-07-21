Putin says ‘push-back’ in childhood taught him to respect others

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a ‘push-back’ against his incorrect behavior in the childhood taught him to respect other people, he said during the televised "Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin" Q&A with children held at the Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children in Sochi on Friday.

"One of the vivid impressions imprinted in my memory until now is my incorrect behavior towards a person and their resounding rebuff against my behavior. It was not just once, but this teaches you to respect others, not just to be polite to other people," Putin said when asked about the most memorable moment in his childhood.

On Friday, the head of state held a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Talent and Success Foundation. He also met with children holidaying at the Sirius center in July. The Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children was set up on the basis of Olympic facilities in December 2014. Putin put forward the idea of this center and then headed the foundation’s Board of Trustees.