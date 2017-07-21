Kremlin spokesman calls sale of alleged Putin’s watch for 1 mln euro ‘successful trick’

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Kremlin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has pitied the buyer of "Putin’s watch," who fell for the auction house’s trick.

"The auction house must have cheated some buyer and driven up the price," the Kremlin’s spokesman told reporters, commenting on the auction sale of a watch that allegedly belonged to Putin for 1 mln euros.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin will not react to "Putin’s watch" sale in any way. "We were not going to establish any connection [between the watch and the Russian president.] This issue is a curiosity that has no relation to us," he said, adding that "the buyer should deal with the action house - this watch had no relation to the president."

The president’s press secretary believes that the sale is a "trick, a marketing ploy." "Rather successful, judging by the sum," Peskov said.

"That’s too bad for the buyer," Peskov said.

Media previously reported, quoting Monaco Legends auction house, that lot 239 - Patek Philippe Triple Complication - allegedly owned by Vladimir Putin, was sold to an unknown person for 1.054 million euro. The company did not disclose the buyer’s name, following the buyer’s request.