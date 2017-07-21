Back to Main page
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs

Society & Culture
July 21, 17:43 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Russian Yak-130 Combat Trainer plane flies through a curtain of flares during an air show at the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, Moscow region, July 20
Russian Yak-130 Combat Trainer plane flies through a curtain of flares during an air show at the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, Moscow region, July 20
Russian Yak-130 Combat Trainer plane flies through a curtain of flares during an air show at the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, Moscow region, July 20
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks through field glasses while attending the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow region, July 18
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks through field glasses while attending the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow region, July 18
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks through field glasses while attending the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow region, July 18
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A member of the Royal Malaysian Police Special Tactical Unit takes part in a security drill simulating rescue of hostages in preparation for the upcoming South East Asian Games (SEA GAMES) at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 20
A member of the Royal Malaysian Police Special Tactical Unit takes part in a security drill simulating rescue of hostages in preparation for the upcoming South East Asian Games (SEA GAMES) at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 20
A member of the Royal Malaysian Police Special Tactical Unit takes part in a security drill simulating rescue of hostages in preparation for the upcoming South East Asian Games (SEA GAMES) at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 20
© EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
Participants in a jeep tour stop at the Vilyuchinsky pass as they ascend the active Mutnovsky volcano in the southern part of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 18
Participants in a jeep tour stop at the Vilyuchinsky pass as they ascend the active Mutnovsky volcano in the southern part of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 18
Participants in a jeep tour stop at the Vilyuchinsky pass as they ascend the active Mutnovsky volcano in the southern part of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 18
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a welcome ceremony at the airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a welcome ceremony at the airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a welcome ceremony at the airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19
© EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Markus Rosenberg of Malmo FF reacts after the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, 2nd leg match between FK Vardar and Malmo FF in Strumica, Macedonia, July 18. Malmo lost the match 1-3
Markus Rosenberg of Malmo FF reacts after the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, 2nd leg match between FK Vardar and Malmo FF in Strumica, Macedonia, July 18. Malmo lost the match 1-3
Markus Rosenberg of Malmo FF reacts after the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, 2nd leg match between FK Vardar and Malmo FF in Strumica, Macedonia, July 18. Malmo lost the match 1-3
© EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Bronte Halligan of Australia in action against Ekaterina Prokofyeva of Russia during the women's water polo Group D match between Australia and Russia at the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 18
Bronte Halligan of Australia in action against Ekaterina Prokofyeva of Russia during the women's water polo Group D match between Australia and Russia at the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 18
Bronte Halligan of Australia in action against Ekaterina Prokofyeva of Russia during the women's water polo Group D match between Australia and Russia at the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 18
© EPA/Szilard Koszticsak
Steller sea lions in the Bay of Zheleznaya in the Avacha Gulf in the south of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 21
Steller sea lions in the Bay of Zheleznaya in the Avacha Gulf in the south of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 21
Steller sea lions in the Bay of Zheleznaya in the Avacha Gulf in the south of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 21
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Abandoned ships in the Russkaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf on the south-eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 19
Abandoned ships in the Russkaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf on the south-eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 19
Abandoned ships in the Russkaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf on the south-eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 19
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A crayfish caught in ponds of Azov-Don Sturgeon Company, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 17
A crayfish caught in ponds of Azov-Don Sturgeon Company, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 17
A crayfish caught in ponds of Azov-Don Sturgeon Company, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 17
© Valery Matytsin/TASS
People dressed as Game of Thrones' characters attend the screening of season 7's episode 1 of the Game of Thrones TV series at Mayakovskaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Russia, July 18
People dressed as Game of Thrones' characters attend the screening of season 7's episode 1 of the Game of Thrones TV series at Mayakovskaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Russia, July 18
People dressed as Game of Thrones' characters attend the screening of season 7's episode 1 of the Game of Thrones TV series at Mayakovskaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Russia, July 18
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
French President Emmanuel Macron embraces Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup in Paris, France, July 16
French President Emmanuel Macron embraces Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup in Paris, France, July 16
French President Emmanuel Macron embraces Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup in Paris, France, July 16
© AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu
A lynx named Businka and her kittens at Novosibirsk Zoo, Russia, July 16
A lynx named Businka and her kittens at Novosibirsk Zoo, Russia, July 16
A lynx named Businka and her kittens at Novosibirsk Zoo, Russia, July 16
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Relatives attend the unveiling ceremony of the National Monument for the MH17 plane crash victims in Vijfhuizen, The Netherlands, July 17
Relatives attend the unveiling ceremony of the National Monument for the MH17 plane crash victims in Vijfhuizen, The Netherlands, July 17
Relatives attend the unveiling ceremony of the National Monument for the MH17 plane crash victims in Vijfhuizen, The Netherlands, July 17
© EPA/REMKO DE WAAL/POOL
An air tanker drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Mariposa, California, USA, July 19
An air tanker drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Mariposa, California, USA, July 19
An air tanker drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Mariposa, California, USA, July 19
© AP Photo/Noah Berger
+
Russian President Vladimir Putin at MAKS-2017 airshow, French President Emmanuel Macron embraces Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, British Prince George and Princess Charlotte on tour and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

