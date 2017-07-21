Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

St Isaac’s museum directorate to appoint expert for communications with Church

Society & Culture
July 21, 2:24 UTC+3 St PETERSBURG

"А separate specialist will be appointed at any rate to coordinate the steps (together with the Church) more precisely," museum director Yuri Mudrov said

Share
1 pages in this article

St PETERSBURG, July 21. /TASS/. The directorate of the St Isaac’s Cathedral Monument Museum in St Petersburg plans to appoint a special for communications with the Russian Orthodox Church, museum director Yuri Mudrov told TASS on Thursday.

"An expert will be appointed very soon," he said. "I don’t think we’ll set up a big department for the purpose or, as it was previously, establish a special position of a deputy director. But a separate specialist will be appointed at any rate to coordinate the steps (together with the Church) more precisely."

As of 2016, the directorate has a special section for communications with the Church and a deputy director in charge of these contacts but these positions were eliminated at the beginning of last month.

At this moment, the museum does not have any specially designated persons in charge of these contacts and the functions are performed by staff-members of various departments as need be.

Mudrov said he had a meeting with Metropolitan Varsonofy, the ruling hierarch of the Russian Orthodox metropolitan diocese of St Petersburg and Ladoga, after his appointment to the director’s position on June 15, 2017. They discussed further collaboration between the museum and the Church.

"We plan building good relations and developing the ones we have already," Mudrov said. "Our cooperation with the St Petersburg diocese follows the previous pattern that was set up by my predecessors at this post. We have an agreement on partnership signed in 2005 and it spells out all the terms, that is, two church services every day."

"The new aspect of our agreements concerns something that we didn’t always manage to do in the past," he said. "On major religious feasts, all the services will be chanted in the central part of the cathedral. This won’t create any inconveniences for us and as for the Church, solemnity is an important element for the liturgies."

Mudrov stressed the absence of any harm from the services to the tourists’ interests.

"They always have interest in the services and the guides - our own experiences guides and the ones working for other organizations - assess the situation and allow the tourists to take pictures for some time and watch the liturgies," he said. "We don’t have any complaints where the visitors would tell us something or someone was annoying them.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
14
Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka
7
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode
13
Stalingrad: Remembering the bloodiest battle of World War II
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia looks to its Navy to become world second
2
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
3
Scientists pinpoint genetic origins of Tourette syndrome
4
Siberian teen who lost arms while saving kitten gets $17,000 in donations for prosthetics
5
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
6
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
7
Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама